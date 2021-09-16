Advertisement

TikTok pulls ‘devious licks’ videos of kids stealing from schools

By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray Television) – TikTok has banned a viral challenge encouraging students to steal from their schools.

It’s known by the hashtag “devious lick.”

“We expect our community to create responsibly - online and IRL,” a tweet from the TikTok communications team said.

“We’re removing content and redirecting hashtags & search results to our Community Guidelines to discourage such behavior. Please be kind to your schools & teachers.”

Anyone searching for “deviouslick” will now get a “No results found” message.

“This phrase may be associated with behavior or content that violates our guidelines,” the search results now say.

Schools across the country have reported damage due to the challenge.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image of COVID-19
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 3,400 new cases, 20 deaths, virus activity “Very High”
Gabby Petito is missing, and authorities said her boyfriend returned home without her.
Missing woman’s boyfriend is ‘person of interest’ after returning from road trip without her, police say
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
Loose zebras found near Seymour by the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office
Outagamie County officials release 911 call regarding zebras running loose in Seymour
Howard-Suamico School District
Bay Port High student says she fears going to class, mask wearing students get bullied

Latest News

President Joe Biden discussed the vaccine mandate during a meeting with CEOs on Wednesday.
Small agency, big job: Biden tasks OSHA with vaccine mandate
September 16 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and breezy
President Joe Biden discussed the vaccine mandate during a meeting with CEOs on Wednesday.
Biden touts vaccine requirement
FILE - In this June 8, 2015 file photo, Britain's Prince Philip smiles after unveiling a plaque...
Judge orders Prince Philip’s will sealed to protect royal ‘dignity’
gavel
Judge orders restitution, fine in Hobart Village Administrator forgery case