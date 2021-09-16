Pickup truck driver dies after collision on Highway 96

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The driver of a pickup truck has died after a collision with a dump truck on Highway 96.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says the driver was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The crash happened 6:30 a.m. at Blake Rd. in the Town of Wrightstown. The Wisconsin State Patrol says east and west lanes of Highway 96 are closed.

The Sheriff’s Office says the trucks hit head on. Officials did not say what caused the crash.

The pickup truck driver was extricated from the vehicle and airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver was later pronounced dead.

Two people in the dump truck were taken to area hospitals with minor injuries.

No names were released.

The crash is under investigation.

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: https://www.wbay.com/page/first-alert-traffic/

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.