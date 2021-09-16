Suspect arrested in Dunn County quadruple homicide investigation; another suspect at-large

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WEAU) - One suspect has been arrested while another remains at-large in a quadruple homicide investigation based in Dunn County, Wis.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office said 56-year-old Darren Lee McWright (Osborne) of St. Paul, Minn. has been taken into custody by the St. Paul Police Department and is being held in Ramsey County Jail.

Another suspect, 38-year-old Antoine Darnique Suggs of St. Paul, is sought by investigators. Suggs is believed to be in the Twin Cities area, and is considered to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Warrants were issued late Wednesday for McWright and Suggs. Four people, 35-year-old Loyace Foreman III, 26-year-old Matthew Isiah Pettus, and 30-year-old Jasmine Christine Sturm, all of St. Paul, Minn., and 30-year-old Nitosha Lee Flug-Presley of Stillwater, Minn., were found dead by gunshot wounds and abandoned in an SUV in northern Dunn County on Sunday. A vigil was held in the Town of Sheridan near where the bodies were found on Wednesday for the victims.

PRESS RELEASE DATE OF RELEASE: 09-16-2021 INCIDENT #: D21-01314 ￼ SUBJECT: Homicide Investigation AUTHORIZED BY:... Posted by Dunn County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, September 16, 2021

Damone Presley, father of Nitosha Flug-Presley, spoke at the vigil in western Wisconsin Wednesday.

“Never in my wildest dream did I think this is where I would be sharing my daughter’s life,” Presley said. “I’m just kind of bewildered that this is where my daughter ended up and furious at the individuals who heinously killed my daughter and her friends.”

At the vigil, Presley said justice for his daughter’s death can’t come soon enough. His message for the killer or killers: “How dare you.”

In a press conference Tuesday afternoon at the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd said that the investigation continues as to what led to the four people being killed.

“That one is a mystery,” Bygd said Tuesday.

Bygd said so far, investigators believe the location, east of the Town of Sheridan town hall, or about 30 miles northwest of Eau Claire, was chosen at random.

“We can’t find any connection to this area other than randomly driving out of the Twin Cities,” Bygd said Tuesday. “We don’t believe [the suspect(s)] are from the area.”

Bygd said that this type of case is not normal for Dunn County, and it’s something he hasn’t seen in 33 years of service in Dunn county. A preliminary autopsy report said that all four people died from gunshot wounds.

According to investigators, there is no present danger to the public in the area. Investigators also believe the four people who were found dead do not have any connection to the area.

If anyone has information on where Suggs may be located, they can contact their local law enforcement agency or the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office at 715-232-1348 so that they may forward to the law enforcement agency in that person’s jurisdiction.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.