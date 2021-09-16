Advertisement

Sheriff: Driver killed when steel coil falls from semitruck

By FOX19 Digital Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) – A steel coil fell off a semitruck’s trailer, killing another driver on the road, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

WXIX is reporting the semi, owned by Total Package Express Inc., was driving northbound carrying a load of steel coil that became unsecured.

The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane, hitting a Ford Edge.

The driver of the Ford Edge died at the scene.

“These are very difficult scenes to respond to. Our thoughts are with the family of the deceased at this time,” Sheriff Richard Jones said.

Total Package Express Inc. provides interstate trucking services, according to its website.

The company has received a satisfactory rating, which is the highest from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

According to Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration reports, Total Package Express Inc. company vehicles had been involved in 14 accidents, none of which were fatal.

Copyright 2021 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image of COVID-19
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 3,400 new cases, 20 deaths, virus activity “Very High”
Gabby Petito is missing, and authorities said her boyfriend returned home without her.
Missing woman’s boyfriend is ‘person of interest’ after returning from road trip without her, police say
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
Loose zebras found near Seymour by the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office
Outagamie County officials release 911 call regarding zebras running loose in Seymour
Howard-Suamico School District
Bay Port High student says she fears going to class, mask wearing students get bullied

Latest News

Image of COVID-19
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: More than 3,000 new cases for a 2nd day
This Tuesday, April 3, 2018 file photo shows a closeup of a beam scale in New York. A study by...
Study: Childhood obesity in U.S. accelerated during pandemic
This photo provided by Hampton County Detention Center shows Alex Murdaugh.
Murdaugh surrenders to face charges in $10M insurance fraud
President Joe Biden speaks during a briefing from fire agency officials in Boise, Idaho.
Budget bill reopens moderate vs. progressive divide for Dems