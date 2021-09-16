Runners and walkers ready for Community First Fox Cities Marathon

MENASHA , Wis. (WBAY) - Runners and walkers are ready to push themselves and each other at the Community First Fox Cities Marathon.

Race weekend is Sept. 17-19. There’s still time to register for some of the events. CLICK HERE for more information on registration.

Events start Friday at 4 p.m. with the Guardians Kids Fun Run at Fox Cities Stadium. The OSMS Health & Wellness Expo and packet pickup are at UW-Oshkosh Fox Cities - Fox Valley Field House and Baehman Theatre.

On Saturday, the Scheels 10K Run/Walk and Ascension 5K Run/Walk take place. Both events are at Riverside Park in Neenah.

There’s another health and wellness expo starting at 9 a.m. at UW-Oshkosh Fox Cities - Fox Valley Field House and Baehman Theatre.

On Sunday, runners will take part in a full marathon, half marathon, and relay marathon. The full marathon starts at the UW-Oshkosh Fox Valley Campus in Menasha and finished as Riverside Park in Neenah.

FULL WEEKEND SCHEDULE: https://foxcitiesmarathon.org/race-week/schedule/

People who signed up for virtual events can run at their own pace and on their own time.

The Community First Fox Cities Marathon raises money for nonprofit organizations in our area.

STORY: One year after falling from a 100 foot cliff, Fox Valley man prepares for half-marathon

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.