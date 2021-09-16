Resuming a mission to honor and heal

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - After a nearly two year hiatus due to the pandemic, Old Glory Honor flight has returned to the skies, with a flight in late August and another one just yesterday.

The mission provides local veterans with a free trip to Washington D.C. to see the memorials built in their honor.

“It means everything, I feel like I’ve won the lottery, I really do,” says Navy veteran Cheryl Winkel from Green Bay, as the veterans arrive at the National Mall as part of Mission 55.

“It’s a real opportunity, glad to be here,” says Douglas Buttles, a Korean War veteran from Seymour.

Due to Covid-19, many of these veterans wondered if their honor flight would ever take off.

“I was one of those that had to wait another year to be able to come,” says Buttles.

“I told my guardian I truly expected I was going to get a phone call that this mission was going to be cancelled and when she called me Sunday to touch base with me, I thought that’s why she was calling,” adds Vietnam Veteran Jerry Dinnauer from Neenah.

“For our veterans, they’ve been waiting an awfully long time, so some of them have been on the list for 3 to 4 years, so for their number to finally come up, for them to get the opportunity, they’re just incredibly grateful,” says Diane MacDonald, Old Glory Honor Flight Executive Director.

As the day unfolds, veterans are treated to the traditional honor flight experiences, including the World War Two Memorial, a group photo in front of the Lincoln Memorial, and the Vietnam Memorial.

Of the 99 veterans on the trip, 96 served during the Vietnam War,-and the names of many of their friends are on the wall.

“It’s sad, it’s sad we lost a lot of really good people,” says Dinnauer.

“A waste, you know, we spent just way too many lives doing something that we probably should’ve got out of like we got out of the other one earlier,” says Glenn Dunville, a Vietnam veteran from Seymour.

By flying this group to our nation’s capital, Old Glory Honor Flight surpasses 6,000 veterans transported since its first flight back in 2009.

This trip includes two female veterans.

“Women still aren’t recognized as being veterans you know because we didn’t go to combat and stuff like that, but I was a medic and I’m proud to be here today, very honored to be here today,” says Air Force Veteran Vicke Bergemann Wautoma.

The vets day in D.C. concludes with a visit to Arlington National Cemetery, the sacred ground of sacrifice.

They witness the changing of the guard and a wreath laying ceremony, further cementing the impact this day has and the lasting bounds it creates.

“To those that couldn’t make it last year and to those that are going to be able to do it in the future, what a great honor, and for my daughter and I to be both vets and be with this group of vets, it’s really a huge honor to be here,” says Pat Nagan, an Army veteran from Appleton.

“It’s nice to see the veterans smile and cry and talk about their service, it really has been difficult for our team to just not be able to experience this, we always call this pay day, to experience the honor flight with our veterans, and it’s just been a joy to see it unfold,” adds MacDonald.

On the flight home, the veterans receive mail call, letters from loved ones thanking them for their service.

Once back in Appleton, they’re blown away by a patriotic welcome home most never received.

It’s the perfect ending to a day filled with emotion and healing, and why these missions resuming means so much to the veterans of Northeast WiscosIn.

