NICE EVENING, BUT A CHANCE OF T’SHOWERS TOMORROW

Today’s temperatures ran about 5 to 10 degrees above normal for the middle of September. It was a beautiful sunny day, but a bit on the breezy side. Those breezy conditions will persist throughout the evening but it should be relatively nice tonight with lows mostly in the 50s.

Clouds will increase tomorrow ahead of our next weathermaker. A cold front, that will traverse the state, will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to the area. Right now, it looks like they will be most likely tomorrow afternoon. It’s looking likely that we’ll dry out for tomorrow evening’s high school football games. Otherwise, tomorrow’s severe weather outlook is LOW.

The weekend looks dry with mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 70s on Saturday, then 80s with more humidity on Sunday. Temperatures will be unseasonably warm early next week, but a round of showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday will help bring back some much cooler weather on Wednesday, which just happens to be the first official day of fall.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WINDS & WAVES:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY TODAY

FRIDAY: SW/NW 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-5′

SATURDAY: NNE WAVES 1-2′

TONIGHT: Clear early. Some clouds late. Not as cool. LOW: 59

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds. Afternoon thundershowers. Still breezy. HIGH: 78 LOW: 48

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Less humid. HIGH: 73 LOW: 52

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Turning warm, breezy and more humid. HIGH: 83 LOW: 62

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Very warm and humid and breezy. Night showers? HIGH: 84 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: Showers and thunderstorms. Humid and breezy. HIGH: 75 LOW: 53

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Breezy and much cooler... First official day of fall! HIGH: 66 LOW: 46

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Staying cool. HIGH: 65

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.