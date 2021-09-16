Advertisement

Madison man pleads guilty to killing teenage daughter

Travis M. Christianson
Travis M. Christianson(Dane Co. Jail)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Madison man has pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing his 13-year-old daughter and attempting to kill his wife.

Forty-five-year-old Travis Christianson entered the plea to first-degree intentional homicide Wednesday in Dane County in the death of Addrianna Christianson.

Christianson also pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree intentional homicide for trying to kill his wife, Dawn Christianson, last July.

According to a criminal complaint, Christianson stabbed his daughter to death after his wife had threatened to end their marriage and left the house for a short time to buy more beer for him because he was already intoxicated and she didn’t want him to drive drunk.

