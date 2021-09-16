Fights at Oshkosh West High School prompt higher police presence Friday

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh police say students and parents can expect a higher police presence at West High School on Friday, after emergency calls to the students Wednesday and again on Thursday.

Police say a fight among several students prompted a request for emergency assistance from the school resource officer Wednesday morning. The school resource officer and school staff quickly diffused the situation. Police are still investigating what the fight was about.

The principal sent a letter to parents saying the school went into a “hold” for 30 minutes Thursday afternoon following an “emergency issue with several students in a hallway.” Students were kept in their classrooms while police dealt with the disruptive students.

The police department and school district agreed to have more officers at the high school on Friday. The principal says they’ll have a visible presence on the campus and inside the school.

