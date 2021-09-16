Advertisement

Federal court: Wisconsin redistricting case can proceed

(WBAY)
By SCOTT BAUER
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A three-judge panel of federal judges denied a request by the Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature to dismiss a redistricting lawsuit brought by Democrats.

The move on Thursday keeps the case alive while conservatives want the battle to be fought in state courts.

The federal court also combined two lawsuits -- one filed by voters represented by a prominent Democratic attorney and the other by voting advocacy groups. The court also allowed Wisconsin’s five Republican congressmen and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to intervene in the case.

A third redistricting lawsuit, brought by conservatives, is pending before the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image of COVID-19
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 3,400 new cases, 20 deaths, virus activity “Very High”
Gabby Petito is missing, and authorities said her boyfriend returned home without her.
Missing woman’s boyfriend is ‘person of interest’ after returning from road trip without her, police say
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
Pickup truck driver dies after collision on Highway 96
Loose zebras found near Seymour by the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office
Outagamie County officials release 911 call regarding zebras running loose in Seymour

Latest News

First Lady Jill Biden visited Wisconsin Wednesday to talk about the safe return to in person...
First lady visits Milwaukee school to talk about COVID-19
Bill McCoshen
GOP lobbyist McCoshen won’t run for Wisconsin governor
INTERVIEW: The Wisconsin governor’s race so far
Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman is leading a Republican-ordered...
Wisconsin election clerks confused by investigation email