Border Patrol agents find 2 children abandoned near Rio Grande

U.S. Border Patrol agents came upon a two-year-old girl and a three-month-old boy. A note left...
U.S. Border Patrol agents came upon a two-year-old girl and a three-month-old boy. A note left behind said the brother and sister are from Honduras.(U.S. Customs & Border Protection via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RIO GRANDE, Texas (CNN) - Two children were found by U.S. Border Patrol agents on Tuesday near the Rio Grande.

Authorities say agents were performing their usual operations when they noticed something on the riverbank.

They then came upon a 2-year-old girl and a 3-month-old boy. A note left behind said the brother and sister are from Honduras.

The children didn’t need medical attention and were taken to the Uvalde Border Patrol Station in order to be processed.

Officials conducted a search of the area and no other people were found.

