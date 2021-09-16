Appleton man arrested for damage to Valley Transit bus, other properties

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A 54-year-old Appleton man was arrested Thursday morning after complaints of property damage, including $9,500 worth of damage to a Valley Transit bus.

Officers started getting dispatched to damage complaints at about 10 A.M. In the first incident, the driver-side window of a car was damaged by some type of projectile while the car was in motion near E. South River and S. Jefferson streets. Nearby, the Valley Transit bus was hit. No one was hurt in any of the incidents.

Police were able to figure out where the shots were coming from, and within 90 minutes of the first complaint they arrested an Appleton man and found an airsoft-style rifle and slingshot in his home. Police are holding him in the Outagamie County jail on five counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and five counts of criminal damage to property.

Appleton Police say the man made statements that prompted them to contact Outagamie County’s crisis services. Police say if you are or know someone who’s struggling with personal or mental issues, reach out to local crisis intervention resources such as NAMI Fox Cities (a list of services and resources by county can be found here).

