Wisconsin veterans touring memorials on Old Glory Honor Flight

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBAY) - Nearly 100 veterans from Wisconsin are in Washington, D.C. on the 55th mission of the Old Glory Honor Flight.

Action 2 News’ Jeff Alexander and Bill Kumbalek are traveling with the vets and will have reports Wednesday on Action 2 News at 4:30 and again on Thursday.

The veterans left Appleton International Airport Wednesday morning. They’re visiting memorials in our Nation’s Capital.

Old Glory Honor Flight Mission 55. Sept. 15, 2021 (WBAY)

The public is invited to a welcome home celebration Wednesday evening at the airport. The public is encouraged to arrive about 7 p.m. The vets are expected to land around 8:30 p.m.

Parking and admission are free.

LEARN MORE ABOUT THE HONOR FLIGHT PROGRAM: https://www.oldgloryhonorflight.org/

