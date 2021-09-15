Wisconsin veterans touring memorials on Old Glory Honor Flight
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBAY) - Nearly 100 veterans from Wisconsin are in Washington, D.C. on the 55th mission of the Old Glory Honor Flight.
Action 2 News’ Jeff Alexander and Bill Kumbalek are traveling with the vets and will have reports Wednesday on Action 2 News at 4:30 and again on Thursday.
The veterans left Appleton International Airport Wednesday morning. They’re visiting memorials in our Nation’s Capital.
The public is invited to a welcome home celebration Wednesday evening at the airport. The public is encouraged to arrive about 7 p.m. The vets are expected to land around 8:30 p.m.
Parking and admission are free.
LEARN MORE ABOUT THE HONOR FLIGHT PROGRAM: https://www.oldgloryhonorflight.org/
