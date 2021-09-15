Ryder Cup Pro Shop to open to the public ahead of international golf event

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - The Ryder Cup tees off next week at Whistling Straits in Sheboygan County. But, before the international crowds move in, the public is invited to grounds.

The finishing touches are being put on the grounds at Whistling Straits. The Sheboygan County golf course is preparing for the world stage as it hosts the 2020 Ryder Cup next week, following a year delay because of the pandemic.

“It’s pretty special. To understand the scope of what it means to have it here, the last Ryder Cup was in Rome, the next one in the United States is going to be in New York. It’s hosted in Paris. It was in Chicago, Minneapolis, so very large cities is typically where the Ryder Cup is hosted and it’s coming to a small little part of Wisconsin,” says Mike O’Reilly, Director of Golf Operations.

The golf event itself is for ticket holders only. But the grounds, including Dye Plaza and the Ryder Cup Pro Shop, will be open to the public starting on Friday, September 17. It’s all part of a grand opening celebration weekend prior to Team USA taking on the Europeans.

According to Michael Quirk, senior director of Merchandising & Licensing at PGA of America. “There’s a lot of people that simply could not get a ticket to the Ryder Cup and this is their chance to experience this event. I think you could tell from you walk out here today it’s quite a build, it’s quite a spectacle so we’re looking forward to allowing those people to really have a chance to experience the event even if they’re not here next week.”

The Pro Shop will bring thousands of visitors throughout the weekend. It’s 60,000 square feet of space filled with more than 1,300 different Ryder Cup logoed items from men’s, women’s and children’s clothing to hats, house wares, accessories, toys and more. Quirk says, “We challenge anyone that comes in here to look for something that we’re missing.”

Open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., visitors can pose for a picture with the Ryder Cup trophy to start the weekend, before another special piece of hardware comes to town.

“We’re also very happy to work with the Milwaukee Bucks to have the Larry O’Brien Trophy here on Sunday so really just a great overall experience. That Ryder Cup trophy after this weekend, that’s not something that will be out to the spectators next week. That’s really a once in a lifetime for a lot of people to get that done,” says Quirk.

It’s memories and memorabilia that will last for years, even after the Ryder Cup golfing at Whistling Straits is all over.

“It’s a way for people to really showcase and identify that they were at the Ryder Cup,” adds Quirk. And they can support Team USA by sporting the red, white, and blue.

