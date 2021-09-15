Advertisement

PROBABLY THE NICEST DAY OF THE WEEK

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Your Wednesday weather looks wonderful! As high pressure pushes through the region, we’ll see plenty of golden sunshine. Temperatures will be rising into the low to middle 70s this afternoon. The humidity is going to be low and the winds will be light... So it’s going to be a very comfortable day for almost anything outside.

Even though there’s officially only one more week of summer left, the weather looks even warmer ahead. A breezy south wind will push tomorrow’s highs up to near 80 degrees. There’s also another surge of sultry air early next week. Highs on Sunday through Tuesday will probably climb into the mid 80s with plenty of humidity.

Otherwise, the weather pattern looks fairly quiet. There is a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms on Friday. The risk of severe weather is LOW. Right now, it looks like those storms will exit the area just in time for evening high school football games, but stay informed as we tweak the forecast details.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: NW/SW 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

THURSDAY: S 10-25 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS POSSIBLE TOMORROW

TODAY: Golden sunshine. Quite comfortable. HIGH: 75

TONIGHT: High, thin clouds. Otherwise, fair, cool and calm. LOW: 52

THURSDAY: Some clouds NORTH. Otherwise, mostly sunny. Warmer and breezy. HIGH: 80 LOW: 61

FRIDAY: Clouds thicken. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 77 LOW: 52

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Less humid. HIGH: 73 LOW: 55

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Turning very warm, humid and breezy. HIGH: 86 LOW: 63

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm and humid and breezy. HIGH: 86 LOW: 66

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. Still warm, humid and breezy. Thundershowers at NIGHT. HIGH: 84

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image of COVID-19
COVID-19 in Wisconsin Tuesday: Cases, deaths on the rise
A suspicious death is being investigated in the Town of Sheridan in Dunn County. Police tape...
Four people found dead in northern Dunn County; homicide investigation underway
Area hospitals near capacity amid “serious surge” in COVID-19
Alan Jackson will make a stop in Columbia, S.C. on his year-long tour.
Alan Jackson tour cancels Resch Complex concert
Eleven flights carrying Afghan refugees landed at Volk Field Saturday, but one interpreter in...
Refugee speaks about conditions at Fort McCoy

Latest News

September 15 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful day
First Alert Weather
GREAT WEATHER WEDNESDAY
First Alert Forecast: A pleasant week ahead!
First Alert Forecast: A pleasant week ahead!
First Alert Forecast: Cooler and less humid evening, night ahead
First Alert Forecast: Cooler and less humid evening, night ahead