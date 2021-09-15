Advertisement

PROBABLY THE NICEST DAY OF THE WEEK

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Your Wednesday weather looks wonderful! As high pressure pushes through the region, we’re seeing plenty of golden sunshine. Temperatures are rising into the low to middle 70s this afternoon. The humidity continues to be low and the winds are light... So it’s a very comfortable day for almost anything outside.

Even though there’s officially only one more week of summer left, the weather looks even warmer ahead. A breezy south wind will push tomorrow’s highs up to near 80 degrees. There’s also another surge of sultry air early next week. Highs on Sunday through Tuesday will probably climb into the mid 80s with plenty of humidity.

Otherwise, the weather pattern looks fairly quiet. There is a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms on Friday. The risk of severe weather is LOW. Right now, it looks like those storms will exit the area just in time for evening high school football games, but stay informed as we tweak the forecast details.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WINDS & WAVES:

AFTERNOON: SW 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

THURSDAY: S 10-25 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS POSSIBLE TOMORROW

AFTERNOON: Golden sunshine. Quite comfortable. HIGH: 75

TONIGHT: High, thin clouds. Otherwise, fair, cool and calm. LOW: 52

THURSDAY: Some clouds NORTH. Otherwise, mostly sunny. Warmer and breezy. HIGH: 80 LOW: 61

FRIDAY: Clouds thicken. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 77 LOW: 52

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Less humid. HIGH: 73 LOW: 55

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Turning very warm, humid and breezy. HIGH: 86 LOW: 63

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm and humid and breezy. HIGH: 86 LOW: 66

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. Still warm, humid and breezy. Thundershowers at NIGHT. HIGH: 84

