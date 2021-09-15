Packers keep faith in themselves and coaches

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Tuesday was film day for the Packers as they try to find answers for their lopsided loss to the Saints on Sunday. The team did a deep dive into the game and then a walk through before an off day Wednesday.

Right after the game in Jacksonville, Matt LaFleur took accountability and said he did not prepare his team well enough.

There was criticism of starters not playing in the preseason, bad preparation, execution, etc.

Now the team knows it’s time to leave Week 1 in the past.

“One of the things Matt has been big on during fall camp this year is- just since we have been together as a team is trying to embrace positivity, especially in the face of adversity,” Packers offensive lineman Billy Turner said. “Everyone is completely different in regards to wins and losses and how they handle adversity. But what I will say is over these last two or three years, Matt has definitely talked to me and made a point to be more positive in the face of adversity this year. And I think he’s doing a good job at it so far.”

How about another coach.

One of the biggest questions from Sunday is what went so wrong in the debut of Joe Barry’s defense?

It was supposed to be a new look, new aggressive approach from the Mike Pettine era, but Barry’s energy and hands-on approach didn’t change much in Week 1. However, the same guy showed up for work this week.

“That’s the good thing about coach Barry, he’s the same guy everyday,” Packers linebacker Krys Barnes said. “He’s always bringing the energy and it’s energy that we need. He’s always gonna bring us along. He has ownership in this as well as all of us. That’s a big thing for us to take ownership as a unit for all the wrongs we have done, continue to push forward and make our way to not make those wrongs again.

The Packers resume practice on Thursday.

