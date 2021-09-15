Oshkosh Police respond to West High School for “issue involving student”

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh Police say they responded to West High School for an “incident” Wednesday morning.

At 10:15 a.m., a school resource officer requested emergency assistance.

“Multiple Oshkosh Police Officers responded to the unknown problem,” reads a statement from Lt. Matthew A. Harris. “There was an issue involving one student and the situation was resolved quickly.”

Harris did not release additional information about the incident or describe what happened.

Police say there is no danger to the public.

If you have information, call police at (920) 236-5700.

In December 2019, an armed student stabbed School Resource Officer Michael Wissink at the school. Wissink fired shots to stop the threat. The student survived.

The student, Grant Fuhrman, is scheduled to stand trial on a charge of Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide in December.

