Advertisement

Mother shares story after toddler son accidentally run over during search for child

By Stefante Randall and Gray News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORTON, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) - A mother is recalling what happened when a search for her toddler son ended tragically Saturday night.

Lexie Ramirez told WAFF she was at her northeastern Alabama home with her boyfriend when 19-month-old Ivan Aguilar wandered outside.

They got inside the boyfriend’s truck to drive around and look for the little boy, but they didn’t see that Aguilar was right behind the vehicle.

“All of this was a tragic accident. He did not do it on purpose because we did not see him,” Ramirez said. “It was very hard for us because my boyfriend has been a wonderful dad. He’s not the biological father, but he loved him so much.”

Ramirez said although his life was ended too soon, she will hold on to precious memories and his infectious smile.

“I will miss my baby very much. I will miss his laughs, spending time with him, waking up with him by my side, him running up to me from daycare and everything about him,” Ramirez said.

Organizers of an online fundraiser have collected more than $4,600 in donations to help with the family’s funeral expenses.

Aguilar’s funeral took place Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2021 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image of COVID-19
COVID-19 in Wisconsin Tuesday: Cases, deaths on the rise
Alan Jackson will make a stop in Columbia, S.C. on his year-long tour.
Alan Jackson tour cancels Resch Complex concert
Area hospitals near capacity amid “serious surge” in COVID-19
A suspicious death is being investigated in the Town of Sheridan in Dunn County. Police tape...
Four people found dead in northern Dunn County; homicide investigation underway
Loose zebras found near Seymour by the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office
Loose zebras spotted near Seymour by Sheriff’s Office

Latest News

Image of COVID-19
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 3,400 new cases, 20 deaths, virus activity “Very High”
New estimates show preventable costs for treating hospitalized, unvaccinated patients reached...
WI data shows unvaccinated people are 11 times more likely to die of Covid
FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2021 file photo, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley...
Milley defends calls to Chinese as effort to avoid conflict
Oshkosh Police respond to West High School for “issue involving student”