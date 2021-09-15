Advertisement

INTERVIEW: The Wisconsin governor’s race so far

By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin’s gubernatorial election is more than a year away and it’s already heating up.

Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, who was Gov. Scott Walker’s second-in-command, showed her fundraising power after announcing her bid for governor last week.

Chris Roth talks to Matt Smith, political reporter for UPFRONT and our sister station, WISN-TV. Matt talks about who’s in, who’s out, what’s at stake in this election, and previews the mudslinging Wisconsin is likely to see.

