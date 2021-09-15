Advertisement

First lady visits Milwaukee school to talk about COVID-19

First Lady Jill Biden visited Wisconsin Wednesday to talk about the safe return to in person learning at a Milwaukee elementary school.(WDJT)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE - First lady Jill Biden visited a Milwaukee elementary school to talk to parents and educators about the return to in-person learning and to promote direct federal funds for COVID-19 safety protocols.

Biden did not take questions from the media or comment on specific COVID protocols, such as school vaccine mandates or a city-wide mask mandate.

Her visit comes days after health officials warned that COVID cases among children are rising “very rapidly” and now account for about a third of cases in the city and county.

The Journal Sentinel reports that the only time case counts have been higher for those under 19 in Milwaukee was in November, the peak of the pandemic.

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.)

