After pickup problems, Kiel ends contract with Waste Management

KIEL, Wis. (WBAY) - Kiel City Council has approved terminating residential garbage and recycling with Waste Management.

The city is one of several in our area that experienced service interruptions recently. Some customers have been without pickup for weeks.

On Tuesday, the council approved entering a contract with GFL. The city says residents should leave out their garbage and recycling bins as GFL will send trucks Thursday, Friday and Saturday to complete services not fulfilled by Waste Management.

The city says regular garbage pickup with resume Monday.

Action 2 News has been covering Waste Management garbage and recycling services issues in several communities.

Chilton also ended its contract with Waste Management due to the company failing to regularly pick up garbage and recyclables. Chilton also signed up with GFL.

City Administrator David DeTroye said it was one year into a 10-year contract with Advanced Disposal. The problems started a few months ago, after it was taken over by Waste Management.

DeTroye said Waste Management was dealing with manpower and truck issues, leading to the pick-up problems, and was sometimes missing entire streets or subdivisions.

We visited the Township of Waupun, in which residents who pay directly to Waste Management have had service interruptions. Some customers have waited weeks for pickup.

