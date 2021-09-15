Advertisement

Action 2 News team celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 5:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Hispanic Heritage Month celebrates cultures and contributions from Americans whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America, and South America.

We have several Latinos and Latinas at Action 2 News and they wanted to express what that culture means to them.

Hispanic Heritage Month starts Sept. 15 and goes through Oct. 15. During that time, we will be posting the stories of our Hispanic employees on the WBAY social media pages.

Learn more about Hispanic Heritage Month: https://www.hispanicheritagemonth.gov/

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image of COVID-19
COVID-19 in Wisconsin Tuesday: Cases, deaths on the rise
A suspicious death is being investigated in the Town of Sheridan in Dunn County. Police tape...
Four people found dead in northern Dunn County; homicide investigation underway
Area hospitals near capacity amid “serious surge” in COVID-19
Alan Jackson will make a stop in Columbia, S.C. on his year-long tour.
Alan Jackson tour cancels Resch Complex concert
Eleven flights carrying Afghan refugees landed at Volk Field Saturday, but one interpreter in...
Refugee speaks about conditions at Fort McCoy

Latest News

Fall Showcase of Homes
Fall Showcase of Homes returns
Feed My Starving Children Mobilepack event in 2019
INTERVIEW: One million meals
September 14 Birthday Club
September 14 Birthday Club
Abrams Spotlight Productions
Abrams Spotlight Productions returns to the stage