Action 2 News team celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Hispanic Heritage Month celebrates cultures and contributions from Americans whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America, and South America.

We have several Latinos and Latinas at Action 2 News and they wanted to express what that culture means to them.

Hispanic Heritage Month starts Sept. 15 and goes through Oct. 15. During that time, we will be posting the stories of our Hispanic employees on the WBAY social media pages.

Learn more about Hispanic Heritage Month: https://www.hispanicheritagemonth.gov/

