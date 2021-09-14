Advertisement

Wisconsin reaches settlement with StubHub for refusing ticket refunds

Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection logo
Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection logo(DATCP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin’s justice and consumer protection departments have reached a settlement with StubHub after ticket buyers couldn’t get refunds to events canceled due to the pandemic.

The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection says starting in March 2020, StubHub stopped honoring its refund guarantee. Instead, people who purchased tickets for sports, concerts, and other events were offered a credit for future events equal to 120% of their purchases. The DATCP says it found at least 8,663 people in Wisconsin affected by the decision. It says StubHub reversed that policy after a number of states, including Wisconsin, opened investigations.

Anyone who purchased tickets through StubHub before March 25, 2020, and saw the event canceled, will be contacted by the ticket reseller and offered a choice of a full refund or the 120% credit StubHub offered.

Customers who believe they’re due a refund and haven’t heard from StubHub should contact the company at (866) 788-2482 or the state’s Consumer Protection Hotline at (800) 422-7128.

The agreement requires StubHub to pay a $433,150 civil penalty if it fails to pay the refunds or abide by other terms of the agreement. Those terms include clearly and conspicuously disclosing changes to its refund policies before a customer agrees to them, honoring those policies when an event is canceled, and promptly processing requests for refunds.

Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Ohio, Virginia, and Washington, DC, are also part of the settlement announced Tuesday.

