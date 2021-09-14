Advertisement

Wisconsin election clerks confused by investigation email

Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman is leading a Republican-ordered...
Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman is leading a Republican-ordered investigation into the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin(Wisconsin Department of Justice)
By SCOTT BAUER
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin election clerks are reacting with a mixture of concern and confusion to the first inquiry made by a special investigator hired by Republicans to examine how the 2020 presidential election was run in the battleground state.

Based on an Associated Press survey of all 72 county election clerks, the Monday email from the lead investigator landed in the junk folders of at least 7 counties, wasn’t received by at least 11 others, and several that did get it flagged it as a security risk.

Even though Gableman’s name was in the body of the email and on the attached letter, the email itself came from someone named “john delta” at a Gmail address. The PDF attachment lists “Andrew Kloster” as the author. He is a former Trump administration official and an attorney. Neither he nor Gableman responded to a request for comment.

The confusion is just the latest twist in Wisconsin where conservatives, encouraged by Donald Trump, are ordering investigations into the 2020 election narrowly won by President Joe Biden by just under 21,000 votes.

