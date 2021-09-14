STILL WATCHING FOR SOME STRONG STORMS TONIGHT

A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY remains in effect for the overnight hours. Batches of storms with heavy rain, gusty winds, hail, and frequent lightning are still expected to cross the region before 7 a.m. Tuesday. Locations northwest of Green Bay and the Fox Cities are more in line for the heaviest rainfall totals, perhaps 1-3″. All other spots are game for some rain & storms, some of which could be locally heavy.

Afternoon highs in the 70s are on tap for many locations Tuesday once we get on the backside of this system. A few showers may occur during the day but there is going to be more and more sunshine developing as the day goes on. Breezy northwesterly winds between 10 and 20 mph will develop.

The middle of the week looks great. And if you are a fan of temperatures in the 80s then you are in luck! It looks like the coming weekend and early next week will be quite warm for September. The early outlook for the Packers home opener Monday night shows mild and dry conditions. Fingers crossed that remains in place!

WINDS & WAVES:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY TUESDAY

TUESDAY: S/NW 10-25 KTS WAVES: 2-7′

WEDNESDAY: WNW 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2;

TONIGHT: Thunderstorms develop. Some may be strong to severe with heavy rain. LOW: 61

TUESDAY: Early thunderstorms, then partly sunny. Breezy with a few pop-up showers possible. HIGH: 76 LOW: 531

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 75 LOW: 52

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 80 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: Staying warm. A chance of showers and storms. HIGH: 80 LOW: 61

SATURDAY: Early thunder, then some sun. Warm and humid. HIGH: 81 LOW: 63

SUNDAY: Sunshine returns. Warm and humid. HIGH: 84 LOW: 67

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, breezy, and humid. Packers home opener! HIGH: 85

