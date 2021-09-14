Milwaukee Brewers slugger Ryan Braun announces retirement

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - After 14 years with the Milwaukee Brewers, slugger Ryan Braun is retiring from baseball.

“While it is impossible to summarize my emotions right now, what I feel most is one simple thing: gratitude. And I just wanted to take the time to say thank you,” Braun said in a video posted on Milwaukee Brewers social media accounts.

Braun first took the field for the Brewers on May 25, 2007. He says he’ll be in Milwaukee for the last home game of the season on Sunday, Sept. 26. He invited fans to help him celebrate.

Braun, 37, was National League Rookie of the Year in 2007, a five-time Silver Slugger, and the National League’s Most Valuable Player in 2011.

Braun’s accomplishments were overshadowed in 2012 when he was connected to a clinic that provided performance-enhancing drugs to players.

On July 22, 2013, he was suspended for the remainder of the season after admitting to using performance-enhancing drugs.

He came back to the Brewers and finished out his career. Braun is a six-time All-Star with a career 352 home runs and .296 batting average.

One of a kind. Congrats on an amazing career Brauny! https://t.co/2FQCNeNlWd — Christian Yelich (@ChristianYelich) September 14, 2021

