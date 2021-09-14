Advertisement

Milwaukee Brewers slugger Ryan Braun announces retirement

Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun runs the bases after hitting a grand slam off Cincinnati Reds...
Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun runs the bases after hitting a grand slam off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Tyler Mahle during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)(NBC15)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - After 14 years with the Milwaukee Brewers, slugger Ryan Braun is retiring from baseball.

“While it is impossible to summarize my emotions right now, what I feel most is one simple thing: gratitude. And I just wanted to take the time to say thank you,” Braun said in a video posted on Milwaukee Brewers social media accounts.

Braun first took the field for the Brewers on May 25, 2007. He says he’ll be in Milwaukee for the last home game of the season on Sunday, Sept. 26. He invited fans to help him celebrate.

Braun, 37, was National League Rookie of the Year in 2007, a five-time Silver Slugger, and the National League’s Most Valuable Player in 2011.

Braun’s accomplishments were overshadowed in 2012 when he was connected to a clinic that provided performance-enhancing drugs to players.

On July 22, 2013, he was suspended for the remainder of the season after admitting to using performance-enhancing drugs.

He came back to the Brewers and finished out his career. Braun is a six-time All-Star with a career 352 home runs and .296 batting average.

