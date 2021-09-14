Masking protests held ahead of Appleton School Board meeting

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Monday night, people on both sides of the in-school mask debate took signs to downtown Appleton ahead of the school board meeting.

One of protesters against masking in schools is Appleton Alderperson Sheri Hartzheim.

“I would like to see first of all, the school district listen to parents much more. We obviously are being barred. So that’s an issue. I would also like to see them take into account that mask optional policies can work,” said Hartzheim.

Others spoke about regarding the safety of students in Appleton.

“I have a daughter who is a senior, and I’m very concerned. I’ve seen other schools across the country that have started without having mask mandates. Many of them have already shut down and sent their kids home,” said John Cuff of Appleton.

Only board members were at Monday’s in-person meeting.

Others were allowed to speak virtually - if they signed up ahead of time.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.