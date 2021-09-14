Advertisement

Loose zebras spotted near Seymour by Sheriff’s Office

Loose zebras found near Seymour by the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office
Loose zebras found near Seymour by the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office(Outagamie County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WBAY) - Someone had an interesting day at the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday!

During the afternoon hours, the Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that officers encountered zebras in the Seymour area.

Pictures posted on the account show at least two zebras running in fields and near a home in the area.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, two zebras were reported to be on the loose east of Seymour around 12:30.

They add the striped duo was rounded up by the owners about 40 minutes later.

The names of the owners were not immediately available.

Officials say they have reached out to the DNR to see if any violations were broken.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Appleton Octoberfest
Chamber cancels Appleton’s Octoberfest due to lack of volunteers, vendors
Tasha Rockow
West Allis woman charged in death of 6-year-old son
Children's Hospital of Wisconsin
Wisconsin boy in a coma after being hit by projectile during recess
Image of COVID-19
2 in 3 Wisconsin adults get COVID-19 vaccine
Restaurant customer dining in
Restaurant GM: “We don’t want to be the next place that needs to close down, even for one day of the week.”

Latest News

Exterior of De Pere High School
De Pere brining homecoming back for first time since 2000
Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman is leading a Republican-ordered...
Wisconsin election clerks confused by investigation email
Image of COVID-19
COVID-19 in Wisconsin Tuesday: Cases, deaths on the rise
Hortonville Middle School
Hortonville families frustrated by lack of COVID information from school district