Advertisement

INTERVIEW: One million meals

By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - For four days in October, a few thousand volunteers will back 1 million meals for people around the world.

This massive undertaking is being held October 4-7 at Green Bay Community Church with the backing of 11 local churches representing many denominations and non-denominational.

You can take part by giving financial donations or by volunteering for the food packing project.

Co-chairs Paul Evansen and Vanessa Moran tell you about the Mobilepack program and what’s involved. You can donate or volunteer online.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Appleton Octoberfest
Chamber cancels Appleton’s Octoberfest due to lack of volunteers, vendors
Tasha Rockow
West Allis woman charged in death of 6-year-old son
Children's Hospital of Wisconsin
Wisconsin boy in a coma after being hit by projectile during recess
Image of COVID-19
2 in 3 Wisconsin adults get COVID-19 vaccine
Restaurant customer dining in
Restaurant GM: “We don’t want to be the next place that needs to close down, even for one day of the week.”

Latest News

September 14 Birthday Club
September 14 Birthday Club
Abrams Spotlight Productions
Abrams Spotlight Productions returns to the stage
Appleton Octoberfest
Chamber cancels Appleton’s Octoberfest due to lack of volunteers, vendors
September 13 Birthday Club
September 13 Birthday Club