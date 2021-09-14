INTERVIEW: One million meals

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - For four days in October, a few thousand volunteers will back 1 million meals for people around the world.

This massive undertaking is being held October 4-7 at Green Bay Community Church with the backing of 11 local churches representing many denominations and non-denominational.

You can take part by giving financial donations or by volunteering for the food packing project.

Co-chairs Paul Evansen and Vanessa Moran tell you about the Mobilepack program and what’s involved. You can donate or volunteer online.

