Hortonville families frustrated by lack of COVID information from school district

HORTONVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - Thirteen days into the school year, one family is frustrated with the Hortonville school system.

They told WBAY Tuesday they were never notified about an active COIVD-19 case in their sons classroom, because their son doesn’t sit next to them in class. Now their 11-year-old has coronavirus.

He is the only one in the family to not be vaccinated as he is too young. His parents said he and his sister are two of only a few in the school district to wear their masks everyday, as it is optional in Hortonville.

“To find out that my son has tested positive for COVID and that no one has informed us at all of any possible exposures is very angering,” said Jason Lane, a Hortonville parent.

While the school updates their dashboard each day with their current case numbers, Lane said those numbers don’t give parents any insight into what class, or even grade the infected kids are in.

“We are not asking for names. We asking for the bare minimum which is ‘hey we have 10 cases over in the 5th grade wing alone. So lets send out an email to all the 5th grade parents so they can make a decision weather or not this is an environment they want to put their kid in’,” Lane said.

What more upsetting, Lane explains is that the mass contacting procedures are in place.

“I get a text alert and a phone call and an email when there’s a football game that was canceled for rain, you’re telling me you can’t send out any of those contacts for cases per grade,” Lane said.

As of Tuesday, the school district had 44 active student cases.

The district released a Covid mitigation strategies update on Tuesday.

It states that starting Wednesday, September 15, the district will be opening COVID-19 testing to all students, not just those with symptoms. A two week mandatory masking for kids pre-k through 8th grade also begins Wednesday. The school also plans to send updates to elementary school homes when a new cases are present in classrooms.

“I would ask our parents to hang in there with the school district and continue to support us because there are going to be changes along the way because the data is going to change and we will act appropriately,” Todd Timm, the Hortonville School District administrator said.

