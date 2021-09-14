Green Bay man gets 10 years in federal prison for meth and gun offenses

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for meth and gun charges.

John Yang, 32, was convicted of possession with the intent to distribute more than five grams of meth and for having a gun during a drug crime.

On Nov. 23, 2020, a vehicle was stopped by Green Bay Police. Yang, a passenger, struggled with officers. A loaded gun fell from his waistband.

Police say he had meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Yang pleaded guilty to two charges against him.

In addition to the prison sentence, Yang will spend five years on supervised release.

