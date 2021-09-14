Advertisement

Green Bay area students invited to participate in fire safety poster contest

Firefighter helmet and coat
(Pixabay)(Pixabay)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Students in grades 1-5 in the Green Bay area are welcome to participate in a contest put on by the Green Bay Metro Fire Department.

The contest is open to those who live in the City of Green Bay, or the limits of the Village of Allouez and Bellevue.

Participating students are asked to create a poster related to the theme of “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety”, and submit designs to Green Bay Metro Fire Department Station 1 by Friday, October 15.

The station is located at 501 S. Washington Street.

All posters should be made on white construction paper, and have the theme stated on them.

Fire department officials say winners will be notified by the end of the day on October 18.

One winner will be chosen from each grade level.

CLICK HERE to learn what else should be on the back of the poster.

