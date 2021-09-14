Advertisement

Evers announces COVID testing requirement for state workers

(Source: KEYC News Now)
(Source: KEYC News Now)(KEYC News Now)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Tony Evers is ordering all executive branch employees to submit to weekly COVID-19 tests if they haven’t submitted their vaccination status or aren’t fully vaccinated.

Evers’ administration announced the mandate Tuesday.

The requirement will go into effect on Oct. 18 and apply to all executive branch employees, interns and contractors.

Almost 70% of the 30,000-plus executive branch employees had self-reported they had received at least one dose of vaccine as of Sept. 10.

Evers has not mandated vaccinations for any state workers, although he has said he is considering such a move.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Appleton Octoberfest
Chamber cancels Appleton’s Octoberfest due to lack of volunteers, vendors
Tasha Rockow
West Allis woman charged in death of 6-year-old son
Children's Hospital of Wisconsin
Wisconsin boy in a coma after being hit by projectile during recess
Image of COVID-19
2 in 3 Wisconsin adults get COVID-19 vaccine
Restaurant customer dining in
Restaurant GM: “We don’t want to be the next place that needs to close down, even for one day of the week.”

Latest News

Rebecca Kleefisch (file photo)
Kleefisch says she raised $1.2 million after launching bid for governor
Gov. Evers asks to intervene in redistricting case
Election ballots
Wisconsin election probe email raises security concerns
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
Nearly 70% of state executive branch workers vaccinated