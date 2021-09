GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -Denmark’s 6-foot-10 senior Donavan Short announced Monday he will play just down the road at UW-Green Bay.

He’s coming off a junior season where he averaged nearly 22 points and 9 rebounds a game.

USC and Virginia Tech were two other major universities that had interest in Short, as well as several other mid-major offers.

Proud To Be Reppin The Home Team.

🤍Go Phoenix💚 #Committed pic.twitter.com/8PtwRH9wme — Donavan Gage Short (@DonavanGage) September 12, 2021

