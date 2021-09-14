COMPLAINT: Man on bike shot victim outside Oconto home

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man is accused of shooting an Oconto resident while he was checking his mail, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News.

Cody J. Krueger, 24, is charged with Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, Armed Robbery, and 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety.

On Sept. 3, investigators were called to a home in Superior Ave. for a report of a 40-year-old man who had been shot. The criminal complaint states the suspect ran away from the scene toward a duplex and got into a red Mustang.

Officers located the vehicle and ordered the occupants out. The driver said he had dropped someone named “Cody” at a home on Second St. He described Cody has having “facial hair and a swastika tattoo.”

The victim survived the shooting. He told police that he was checking his mail when a guy on a pedal bike pulled up to him and pulled out a gun. The victim said he didn’t know his shooter, but believed the suspect hung out with some people who live at a duplex on Superior Ave. The victim referred to them as “shady characters.”

The victim said everything was fuzzy, but he believed he could identify the suspect in a lineup.

The mail carrier told police that she had witnessed a person riding a bike in the area of the victim’s residence. After she delivered a package there, she saw what appeared to be a confrontation between Krueger and the victim and heard a “pop” a short time later. She saw the bike and the victim on the ground. The victim ran up to the mail carrier and told her he had been shot. She said she didn’t believe him because she didn’t see any blood.

Another witness saw the suspect running toward a duplex with a red car in the driveway. The witness saw the vehicle head south of Superior.

The people in the car admitted Cody had been with them before they dropped him off. They said Cody came to their duplex and told them “he had gotten the package but had to shoot the individual he had taken it from.”

The victim was able to identify Cody Krueger in a photo lineup.

Krueger is being held on a $500,000 cash bond.

