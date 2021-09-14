Advertisement

Chipmunk blamed for car crashing into Madison business

Madison Fire Dept. responds after a vehicle hits a building in the 2200 block of Independence...
Madison Fire Dept. responds after a vehicle hits a building in the 2200 block of Independence Lane on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021.(Madison Fire Dept.)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A jaywalking chipmunk was blamed for a Monday morning crash that did significant damage to the side of a Madison building that houses several businesses.

According to the Madison Fire Dept., the driver told investigators he saw the runaway rodent crossing the street shortly after 10 a.m. and swerved to miss it.

When trying to stomp the brakes, the driver said he inadvertently hit the gas, which sent his car into the building, the MFD report continued. Firefighters arrived to find the hood of the vehicle had punched a hole into the brick façade of the structure, which sits in the 2200 block of Independence Lane.

The veneer and internal drywall was shoved approximately one or two feet into the building, MFD stated.

The natural gas line was shut off and inspectors confirmed there were no electrical or natural gas hazards. MFD’s Heavy Urban Rescue Team was able to determine that the building was still structurally sound, despite the big dent.

No one in the vehicle or inside the building was hurt, MFD noted.

