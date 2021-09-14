BREEZY TODAY... AND TURNING LESS HUMID TONIGHT

Our overnight thunderstorms are gone... Other than a pinch of some drizzle in the Northwoods, the day ahead looks drier. Skies will be partly sunny behind a departing cool front. Look for a breezy west wind as this weathermaker pulls away from us. While it feels a bit humid right now, that breeze will blow in some drier and more comfortable air as we head towards this evening.

As that cool front moves through the region, it won’t warm up much today. Our high temperatures will vary from the upper 60s in the Northwoods, to the middle 70s across east-central Wisconsin. There’s more 70s ahead between now and the start of the weekend. Then, some unseasonably warm air will push into Wisconsin, allowing highs early next week to climb into the middle 80s. That’s quite the blast of heat for the official last two full days of summer!

Otherwise, we’re watching for another chance of showers and thunderstorms on Friday. There might also be a few showers around on Saturday too... But in general, the forecast over the next seven days ahead looks drier than normal.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WINDS & WAVES:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY TODAY

TODAY: S/W 10-25 KTS WAVES: 3-6′

WEDNESDAY: W 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: Partly sunny. Breezy and a bit humid. HIGH: 74

TONIGHT: Turning clear. Less humidity. Patchy fog late. LOW: 51

WEDNESDAY: Plenty of sunshine. Quite pleasant. HIGH: 75 LOW: 52

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer and turning breezy. HIGH: 79 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: Broken clouds. Humid with a chance of showers and storms. HIGH: 77 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: Early fog. Partly sunny. A shower is possible. Still humid. HIGH: 79 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: Sunny skies. Very warm, humid and breezy. HIGH: 85 LOW: 64

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm and humid. HIGH: 84

