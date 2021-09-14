Advertisement

BREEZY TODAY... AND TURNING LESS HUMID TONIGHT

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tuesday’s windy weather maker will pull away this evening setting us up for a mainly clear and cool night. Areas of fog are likely with temperatures cooling down into the 40s and 50s.

Our Wednesday is looking nearly picture perfect. Highs will warm into the 70s and we’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine throughout the day. Hopefully you can take advantage of the fine weather. Most of Thursday looks good too with warmer highs around 80°.

A cold front will sag into the area Friday into Saturday. Some rain and storms are possible but highs temperatures should remain in the mid to upper 70s.

Looking for summer? It’ll be back Sunday through at least Tuesday. We’re forecasting highs in the mid to upper 80s with overnight lows in the 60s. Needless to say things are shaping up to be just about perfect for Monday night’s Packers game at Lambeau.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WINDS & WAVES:

WEDNESDAY: WNW 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

THURSDAY: S 10-20 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Turning clear. Areas of fog. LOW: 51

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 75 LOW: 52

THURSDAY: Breezy & warmer. Partly cloudy. HIGH: 80 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: A chance of showers and storms. HIGH: 77 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: Morning rain or thunder possible. HIGH: 77 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. HIGH: 85 LOW: 64

MONDAY: Lots of sun, very warm. HIGH: 86 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy & warm. A late storm? HIGH: 85

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Appleton Octoberfest
Chamber cancels Appleton’s Octoberfest due to lack of volunteers, vendors
Tasha Rockow
West Allis woman charged in death of 6-year-old son
Children's Hospital of Wisconsin
Wisconsin boy in a coma after being hit by projectile during recess
Image of COVID-19
2 in 3 Wisconsin adults get COVID-19 vaccine
Restaurant customer dining in
Restaurant GM: “We don’t want to be the next place that needs to close down, even for one day of the week.”

Latest News

September 14 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Turning less humid
First Alert Weather
BREEZY TODAY... AND TURNING LESS HUMID TONIGHT
September 14 mid-morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Breezy day
First Alert Weather
BREEZY TODAY... AND TURNING LESS HUMID TONIGHT