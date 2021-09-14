BREEZY TODAY... AND TURNING LESS HUMID TONIGHT

Tuesday’s windy weather maker will pull away this evening setting us up for a mainly clear and cool night. Areas of fog are likely with temperatures cooling down into the 40s and 50s.

Our Wednesday is looking nearly picture perfect. Highs will warm into the 70s and we’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine throughout the day. Hopefully you can take advantage of the fine weather. Most of Thursday looks good too with warmer highs around 80°.

A cold front will sag into the area Friday into Saturday. Some rain and storms are possible but highs temperatures should remain in the mid to upper 70s.

Looking for summer? It’ll be back Sunday through at least Tuesday. We’re forecasting highs in the mid to upper 80s with overnight lows in the 60s. Needless to say things are shaping up to be just about perfect for Monday night’s Packers game at Lambeau.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WINDS & WAVES:

WEDNESDAY: WNW 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

THURSDAY: S 10-20 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Turning clear. Areas of fog. LOW: 51

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 75 LOW: 52

THURSDAY: Breezy & warmer. Partly cloudy. HIGH: 80 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: A chance of showers and storms. HIGH: 77 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: Morning rain or thunder possible. HIGH: 77 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. HIGH: 85 LOW: 64

MONDAY: Lots of sun, very warm. HIGH: 86 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy & warm. A late storm? HIGH: 85

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.