BREEZY TODAY... AND TURNING LESS HUMID TONIGHT

Skies are partly sunny behind a departing cool front. We also have a breezy west wind as that weathermaker pulls away from us. While it feels a bit humid, that breeze is blowing in some drier and more comfortable air as we head towards this evening.

Our high temperatures will vary from the upper 60s in the Northwoods, to the middle 70s across east-central Wisconsin. There’s more 70s ahead between now and the start of the weekend. Then, some unseasonably warm air will push into Wisconsin, allowing highs early next week to climb into the middle 80s. That’s quite the blast of heat for the official last two full days of summer!

Otherwise, we’re watching for another chance of showers and thunderstorms on Friday. There might also be a few showers around on Saturday too... But in general, the forecast over the next seven days ahead looks drier than normal.

WINDS & WAVES:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY TODAY

AFTERNOON: W 15-25 KTS WAVES: 3-6′

WEDNESDAY: W 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny. Breezy and a bit humid. TEMPS: Steady in the low 70s

TONIGHT: Turning clear. Less humidity. Patchy fog late. LOW: 51

WEDNESDAY: Plenty of sunshine. Quite pleasant. HIGH: 75 LOW: 52

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer and turning breezy. HIGH: 79 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: Broken clouds. Humid with a chance of showers and storms. HIGH: 77 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: Early fog. Partly sunny. A shower is possible. Still humid. HIGH: 79 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: Sunny skies. Very warm, humid and breezy. HIGH: 85 LOW: 64

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm and humid. HIGH: 84

