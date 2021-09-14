Appleton woman hopes to spark conversation about type 1 diabetes in new book

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fox Valley woman believes her new book about Type 1 diabetes will help bring more awareness to the disease.

Julia Flaherty grew up with type one diabetes, and says it was hard - and sometimes made her feel ashamed.

“For me as a child, I was told ‘go to the bathroom to take care of it’, ‘go to the nurse’- it was more hidden,” said Flaherty.

After a year of staying home, and feeling fearful and fragile, she decided she was done being controlled by her disease.

“It was scary as a person with an autoimmune disease, and there were things being said that, you know, if you had type one diabetes, the likelihood that you would have a serious consequence if you got COVID-19 was higher and that was, like, debilitating,” said Flaherty. “I think in a way, type one diabetes has made me that way because as a child, I realized the fragility of life that early, and that if you want to do something you should do it. You shouldn’t make excuses for yourself and you should go for it.”

She is now ready to talk about her experiences, and decided to write ‘Rose Becomes a Warrior’.

“I didn’t want to have that same debilitating and unmotivating feeling, I wanted to put some empowerment and hope back into the world, and I just kind of dreamt of this one night and wrote it out,” said Flaherty.

The book is now available at local book stores, as well as Amazon.

The story follows eight year old Rose through her diagnosis of Type One diabetes, and also shows the ups and downs that come with it.

Flaherty hopes that through Rose, she can share the message that living with the disease is doable.

“This is not the end of the world, it might make things a little more difficult but like any problem in life, it’s about how you manage your problems what makes the difference,” said Flaherty.

