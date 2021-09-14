Alan Jackson tour cancels Resch Complex concert

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Country music legend Alan Jackson has canceled his upcoming tour stop at the Resch Complex.

Jackson was set to perform on Saturday, Sept. 18. The Resch Complex says no reason was given for the cancellation.

Tickets purchased through Ticket Star will be refunded within 30 business days. CLICK HERE for more information.

This is the second interruption in the Alan Jackson tour. He was scheduled to perform at the Resch in August 2020, but the date was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

