Airlines report over 4,000 cases of unruly passengers

The company plans to have some 3,000 new flight attendants in the air by the summer of 2022.
By CNN
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(CNN) – The Federal Aviation Administration is dealing with a surge of unruly passengers.

The agency has opened more than 750 investigations so far in 2021. That’s about four times the normal amount federal officials have on an annual basis.

Airline crews have reported nearly 4,300 incidents this year.

Most of them involve alleged violations of the federal mask mandate imposed by the Transportation Security Administration for all airline, bus and train passengers.

At least one person accused of acting unruly on a plane has been fined.

