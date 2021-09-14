Advertisement

Abrams Spotlight Productions returns to the stage

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Sep. 14, 2021
ABRAMS, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s been nearly two years since the last performance at Abrams Spotlight Productions. Now, the actors are back with a new show.

The theatre will be hosting performances of “A Funny Thing Happened On the Way to the Forum.” Dates are Sept. 16-19 and Sept. 23-25.

CLICK HERE for times and ticket information.

The theatre, located at 5852 Maple Street, was shuttered during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This winter, the theatre will put on “Guys and Dolls.”

Abrams Spotlight Productions is a non-profit community theatre group. They were founded in January 2003.

