5 shot at vigil for 16-year-old homicide victim in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Police say five people have been injured after gunfire erupted at a vigil for a 16-year-old homicide victim in Milwaukee.

The shooting happened about 8 p.m. Tuesday in the city’s Sherman Park neighborhood.

According to police, the victims are two 15-year-old girls and three men, ages 30, 35 and 64.

All of the victims were taken to hospitals and all are expected to survive.

A 16-year-old Milwaukee boy was killed at the same intersection early Monday morning.

