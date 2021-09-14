Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Inspiration4

By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The new space race is all about civilians and the goal of space tourism. This summer, the headlines were about Richard Branson’s and Jeff Bezo’s competition to spend minutes at the edge of the atmosphere.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX is taking the next step with an all-civilian crew spending three days -- not minutes -- in space.

Brad Spakowitz tells you all about the flight of Inspiration 4 in his 3 Brilliant Minutes.

