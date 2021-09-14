15-year-old accused of Beloit homicide, arrested in school

BELOIT, Wisc. (WMTV) - A 15-year-old boy was arrested Monday in connection to the shooting death of a 19-year-old man whose body was discovered Labor Day weekend.

Chief Andre Sayles held a news conference Monday to give an update on the homicide. The 15-year-old is accused of first degree intentional homicide, possession of a firearm under the age of 18 and possession of a firearm on school grounds.

Beloit Police Department officers arrested the young teen at Beloit Memorial High School Monday, where they say they found a firearm in his bag. The School District of Beloit is cooperating with the department for the investigation, Sayles added.

Chief Sayles said it was “concerning” that the case involved a juvenile suspect.

“I think the biggest thing is, it takes a village to raise these kids,” Chief Sayles said. “I think us as a community, a police department, we need to step up and get our arms around our young people in this city and make sure we’re leading them down the right path instead of the wrong path that they’re going down now.”

Chief Sayles noted that the Rock County District Attorney’s Office will decide if they want to seek a waiver to prosecute the minor in adult court. Due to their age, police will not be releasing the name of the suspect.

So far, police have not released the name of the teenage victim.

Last week, investigators said they were still trying to nail down the time the victim had been shot and said coming up with an official time could take weeks. Although the body was discovered between two houses in the 300 block of Portland Ave. shortly before 8 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 5, they believe the shooting likely occurred that Friday night.

The department noted that officers were called to reports of shots fired around 9:30 p.m. that night in the area where the body was discovered. Officers found shell casings and were told the people involved in the shooting took off on foot, heading west toward Vine St. They did not find any blood in the area, though, and no one reported a shooting victim in the incident.

On Wednesday, Chief Sayles explained the officers likely missed seeing the body that night because of where it was and the time of night they responded. Sayles said he made that determination after watching body camera footage and seeing the evidence, adding he wanted to release this information for the sake of transparency.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call authorities at 608-757-2244 or Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.

