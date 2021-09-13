Advertisement

West Allis woman charged in death of 6-year-old son

Tasha Rockow
Tasha Rockow(Milwaukee County Jail)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - A suburban Milwaukee woman is accused of causing the death of her 6-year-old son who prosecutors say died after more than a year of abuse and neglect.

A criminal complaint filed in Milwaukee County Circuit Court over the weekend charges 31-year-old Tasha Rockow, of West Allis, with false imprisonment and chronic child neglect resulting in death.

Authorities say Rockow’s son, Hank Brown-Rockow died of blunt force trauma and that he had previously been stabbed in the abdomen.

According to a criminal complaint, Rockow restrained her son in handcuffs for hours at a time, denied him food and refused him medical treatment for severe injuries from abuse, causing his death.

