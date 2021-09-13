STRONG STORMS EXPECTED LATER TONIGHT

Clusters of showers and thunderstorms have been firing up along and just north of a front that’s close to the Interstate-80 corridor. Warm and humid air surging in from the south is about to push that active front northward into Wisconsin. As it does, look for an increase of thunderstorms, especially later tonight.

During the day, we’ll have mostly dry weather, although a storm is possible SOUTH of the Fox Cities. Otherwise, under partly cloudy skies, our high temperatures will reach the seasonable low to mid 70s. Slightly cooler upper 60s will be likely by the lakeshore due to an onshore east-southeast breeze.

Then, clouds will thicken up this evening as overnight thunderstorms march into northeast Wisconsin. Storms around and after midnight may have high winds, hail and heavy rainfall. The heaviest storms may drench some of our area with 1-3″ of rain. Our risk of severe weather later tonight is in the MODERATE category and we’re going into a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. These thunderstorms will be coming to an end early Tuesday morning... Keep informed with updates during the day!

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: E/SE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

TUESDAY: S/W 10-25 KTS WAVES: 2-5′

TODAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonably warm. Thunder possible FAR SOUTH. HIGH: 74

TONIGHT: Thunderstorms develop, especially late... Could be strong. LOW: 62

TUESDAY: Early thunderstorms, then partly sunny. Breezy and more humid. HIGH: 76 LOW: 53

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm, but less humid. HIGH: 75 LOW: 52

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Toasty warm. HIGH: 79 LOW: 62

FRIDAY: Clouds thicken. Turning humid. A chance of thunderstorms, especially late. HIGH: 81 LOW: 61

SATURDAY: Early thunder, then some sun. Warm and humid. HIGH: 81 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: Sunshine returns. Warm and humid. HIGH: 80

