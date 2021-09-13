Advertisement

Sheboygan Co. included in State Patrol’s latest aerial enforcement plan

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin State Patrol has announced more aerial enforcement plans, saying multiple counties are included in this week’s patrol area.

According to the State Patrol, pilots will be looking out for traffic violations and aggressive driving in the following counties this week:

  • Barron
  • Juneau
  • Oneida
  • Sheboygan
  • St. Croix

Sheboygan County is scheduled to have aerial enforcement done on I-43 three separate days this week.

The agency says although the patrol is weather dependent, the enforcement schedule is as follows:

  • Monday - Juneau County, I-90/94
  • Wednesday - Oneida County, US 51
  • Thursday - St. Croix County (WIS 64) and Sheboygan County (I-43)
  • Friday - Barron County (US 53) and Sheboygan County (I-43)
  • Saturday - Sheboygan County (I-43)

Authorities say when a pilot observes a violation, they will communicate with ground-based units so a traffic stop can be done.

The agency says aerial enforcement missions are announced to reinforce public safety through voluntary compliance with traffic laws, not simply to stop or cite drivers.

This is the second time this month the State Patrol has announced aerial enforcement operations - the previous one was done in Oconto County, and covered US 41/141.

In late August, the agency did aerial enforcement on State Highway 26 in Fond du Lac County, among other roadways and counties.

